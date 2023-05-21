The Tigres team gave the surprise and managed to advance to the grand final of Mexican soccer, after beating the general leader Rayados de Monterrey by an aggregate score of 2-1.
The squad led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi awaits the rival of the match between América and Chivas, to be able to throw all the meat on the grill and get closer and closer to the eighth star on their shield.
The most recent time that Tigres reached a Mexican football final was in the 2019 Clausura Tournament, when they managed to reach one more star by defeating León in the defining match with a score of 1-0 overall, with goals from French striker André- Pierre Gignac.
In the first leg played on May 23, 2019, on the Universitario field, the French attacker scored the goal that, in the end, would give them the championship.
They didn’t get hurt in the second leg, and the score at the Nou Camp ended in a goalless draw, so Tigres managed to win.
PO: Nahuel Guzman
Nahuel Guzmán had an outstanding performance in the second leg and thanks to his reflexes, he was able to keep a clean sheet.
LI: Jorge Torres Nilo
The player Jorge Torres Nilo was vital on the left side to cause danger and at the same time make defensive plays.
DC: Hugo Ayala
In the defensive center was the Mexican Hugo Ayala. The player used his experience to stop the rival’s attacks.
DC: Francisco Meza
Accompanying Hugo Ayala at the headquarters, Francisco Meza appeared. ‘Pacho’ did a good job in the team and a considerable sector of fans were hurt by his departure.
RHP: Luis Rodriguez
One of the most important players for Tigres was Luis Rodríguez. The ‘Chaka’ was one of the darlings of the feline public and in that final he was a key player in obtaining the title.
MC: Rafael De Souza
Rafael De Souza appeared in the middle sector of the field. Although with few reflectors, the Brazilian became one of the ‘brains’ of the team to win the championship.
MC: Guido Pizarro
Guido Pizarro was and continues to be one of the immovable members of the feline team. In the grand final against TIgres he became a real wall.
IE: Javier Aquino
The soccer player Javier Aquino exploited the left area of the field with his ability to overwhelm rivals and send dangerous goal services.
ED: Luis Quinones
One of the players who became a key player in the final game against León was
Luis Quinones. The Colombian won heads-up and caused dangerous goal plays.
CD: Eduardo Vargas
The Chilean Eduardo Vargas was part of the starting eleven of the team led by coach Ricardo Ferretti in the grand final of the Clausura.
CD: André-Pierre Gignac
French striker André-Pierre Gignac was the hero of the first leg by scoring the title goal. Undoubtedly, an out of the ordinary for the auriazul squad.
#Tigres #lineup #time #played #Liga #final
Leave a Reply