Once again, the Peruvian Congress makes an attempt to remove President Pedro Castillo. The legislature approved in committee a report that recommends disqualifying him from holding public office for five years and his removal from the Presidency. The Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations (SAC) of Congress approved by 11 votes in favor and 10 against the report that suggests accusing him of treason. How did this new stage of the crisis in Peru come about? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

The Subcommittee considered that the president had committed a crime by mentioning that he would consult Peruvians about the possibility of giving Bolivia access to the sea. A comment he made in an interview with the CNN news network in Spanish. The event took place when the journalist Fernando del Rincón asked Castillo about that same comment, in which he requested access to the sea for Bolivia, a few years ago, before reaching the Presidency.

This new political shock occurs when Peru is preparing to receive a commission from the Organization of American States (OAS) that will arrive in Lima on November 20, at the express request of the president. The mission of these OAS envoys is to corroborate whether Peruvian democracy is threatened by coup forces or if the government itself is endangering the institutional framework by being, apparently, related to a network of corruption in which the president is immersed.

Another fact that stands out in recent days is the deepening of the already existing polarization in the country. Recent demonstrations show a major fracture. Nearly 5,000 people took to the streets of Lima to express their discontent with the Castillo government. And five days later, thousands of citizens in Lima and 14 other Peruvian cities came out to support the president’s administration.

Peru remains at its eternal political crossroads: a Congress that seems more focused on finding ways to remove the president and a president who continues to look for ways to stay in power. A situation that harms the institutional framework, governability and democracy, and that forgets the most important thing: the people. Who will give his arm to twist? Who will win the battle between Congress and the president? Peru in its spiral of political crisis is the subject of analysis in this edition of El Debate together with our guests:

– Ana Neyra, professor of constitutional law at the Universidad del Pacífico and at the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú and former Minister of Justice.

– José Carlos Requena, political analyst, partner of the consulting firm Público and columnist for the newspaper El Comercio.