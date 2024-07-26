Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/26/2024 – 18:59

Former Federal District deputy Raad Massouh was filmed in the early hours of last Thursday, the 25th, in the middle of an argument at the Santa Helena hospital, in the North Wing of Brasília. In the images, the former parliamentarian appears fighting with employees and hitting a computer monitor. They were discussing the hospitalization of Antônio Melo, 76 years old, who had just suffered a stroke.

In an interview with StateRaad stated that the hospital was preventing Antônio from being treated at the unit due to lack of payment. The employees were asking for R$118,000 for a 10-day stay in the intensive care unit (ICU) and in the hospital rooms.

He says he was woken up by a phone call from Antônio’s family at 00:40 on Thursday. They asked him to help them after the elderly man had suffered the accident. Antônio, also known as Mr. Melo, is the owner of a concert venue in Brazlândia and promotes events in the administrative regions of the Federal District.

Previously, the man’s relatives sought help at the Sobradinho Regional Hospital (HRS). As the care was taking so long, they sought private healthcare.

He then went to the hospital and questioned its employees about charging a deposit of around R$11,800 for each day of hospitalization. “I want one of you to tell me which bank will make a Pix at one o’clock in the morning for R$110,000. Will any credit card pay R$110,000 at this time?” he demanded of the professionals, while Mr. Melo was on a stretcher, wearing hospital gowns.

“He’s going to die,” the former lawmaker shouted, pointing at his friend. At one point in the footage, Raad is seen slapping the screen of one of the hospital’s computers, which was on the counter in front of him. He says he offered to pay for the equipment, but staff said it wasn’t necessary.

“I apologized and they didn’t want to make a report [boletim de ocorrência]”, said the former congressman. After the end of the video, Raad claims that the nurses at Santa Helena put Antônio on a drip. Then, the hospital management called and authorized the man’s admission, who, the next morning, would be transferred to a unit of another hospital network, where he remains until now, according to the politician.

The video was recorded by one of Mr. Melo’s grandchildren, who asked Raad for permission to share it on social media. In response to the repercussions of the recording, the hospital said it had provided immediate assistance.

“The patient was seen immediately upon arrival at the hospital, underwent additional tests, received a diagnosis, was treated for the diagnosis he received and continues to be treated and monitored,” the hospital said. “Only after being seen, diagnosed and receiving the necessary treatment did the family receive an estimated bill because the patient needs to continue hospital treatment. The treatment process and the presentation of bills were handled separately,” the statement said.