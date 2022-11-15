“President Biden spoke to President Andrzej Duda from Bali” after the news of the missiles that fell in Poland. The White House made it known.

In the telephone conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Joe Biden expressed “deep condolences for the loss of life in eastern Poland” and “offered the full support and help of the United States for the Polish investigation” into the missiles fallen on its territory. The White House made it known, underlining that the Polish president “described the ongoing assessment of the explosion that occurred near the border with Ukraine”.

Biden then “reaffirmed the firm commitment of the United States to NATO”. And the two leaders agreed “that they, along with their teams, will be in close contact to determine the appropriate steps as the investigation progresses.”