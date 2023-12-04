After numerous postponements, The Day Before is finally about to be released in early access on December 7, 2023. So the time has come to find out the nature of the game and the actual status of the works. In the meantime we can read what the developers wrote.

Fntastic, the development studio of The Day Before published on his social channels a heard message addressed to all those who have supported the game and the study over the last few years, but also to those who have expressed doubts and criticisms, trying to clarify some issues once and for all.

The Day Before is coming

“- To our future players diving into the game on December 7:

We created it for you so you can enjoy it and make it a party. Together, we will continue to improve the game and add content.

– To those who didn’t believe in us:

We did it for you too. We accept any kind of criticism and hold no grudge against you. Before we move forward together, let us note a few things:

Please forgive us if we didn’t do the best marketing and teasers. We are learning day by day to do better and better.

Please don’t accuse us of scamming; It is not true. We didn’t take a cent from anyone.

Please don’t accuse us of stealing resources; this isn’t true either. Our team has worked day and night for five years to make our dream game a reality.

Please don’t underestimate our work; it wasn’t easy. We are like you; we worked hard. And we are incredibly happy that our game will finally see the light of day so everyone can play it.

– To our supporters, whatever happens:

Thank you for protecting us from injustice and falsehoods. Your kind words gave us the energy to create this game. Be blessed.

– To a future streamer who will demonstrate the game on December 7:

We wish you many viewers and new subscribers. We hope that all the mystery of “The Day Before” will help you create a lot of interesting content.

– To our volunteers who supported us not only with words, but with deeds:

Your support has helped us get to this day. You have supported us through the darkest nights, and we can’t wait to share with you the best days ahead.

– And to a partner who believed in us despite all the difficulties:

Thank you for supporting us from the beginning of development. Your advice and support helped us make the game.

As Christmas and the New Year approach, we wish your families joy and happiness! We love everyone.”