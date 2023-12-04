Genoa – The ‘Winter plan’ in Genoa to ensure the reception of homeless people, saving them from the cold. Also this year the Municipality announces that an additional reception system will be created in the city. The plan calls for “an expansion of places, up to around eighty of the city’s reception network for homeless people: in addition to the welcome organized by Caritas at the seminary in the Righi area, the Padre de Foucauld reception center in the historic centre, and the welcome by Don Giacomo Martino at the parish of San Tommaso, the administration with the bodies belonging to the subsidiarity pact, has active additional reception from today until 31 March 2024 in municipal premises identified in Sampierdarena.

In relation to the new positions that the Municipality will activate with the bodies of the subsidiarity pact, the plan provides the opening of a new facility which starts with the hospitality of 20 homeless people, reported by the Caritas listening centers and by 11 third sector bodies in Genoa.

Homeless people will be able to be hosted in the structure starting from 6.30pm until 8am. There is the possibility of expanding the hospitality up to a further 45 places.

It will remain active in the city, both during the day and in the evening presence of operators in order to approach people sleeping on the streetsbring them basic necessities and offer them hospitality in the reception facility.

“The Winter Plan model for homeless people has worked well and will therefore be replicated this year too – says the municipal councilor for Social Services Lorenza Rosso -. The territorial street education will therefore also continue to raise awareness among those who are most reluctant to spend the night in the heat, in the structures and with the new canteen activated in the Massoero night nursery we will also be able to give hot meals for lunch to the people hosted at the structure and dinner without resorting to those conveyed anymore”.