Several dozen people approached with the illusion of being able to greet Leo Messito the outside of the Kentucky Country Club, the exclusive private neighborhood where the captain of the Argentine team has a house on the outskirts of rosary beadsyour natal city.

“We want him to come out, we want to see him now,” Marisel Ortega, who lives in the area and approached with the confidence that the star, as he has done on other trips to the city, would come out to greet people, told EFE. to be able to share with him the “joy” of being world champion.

For many, the best footballer in history arrived at the house on Tuesday to reunite with his family and spend the Christmas holidays after the chaotic celebration in Buenos Aires, with the rest of his teammates, after winning the World Cup in Qatar last Sunday.

Messi traveled from the Argentine capital to Rosario, located about 300 kilometers from Buenos Aires, in a private plane together with the also international Ángel di María -rosarino- and Paulo Dybala, who continued towards Córdoba, where his town is, Laguna Larga .

Messi and Di María boarded a helicopter at the Rosario airport, in front of which fans also bet, which took them to Kentucky, from where, according to reports, the ‘Noodle’ went to his residence shortly after.

This Saturday, before Christmasa video was released that has a great impact among the millions of Argentines.

