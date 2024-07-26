The Belgian Grand Prix is ​​the last event before the summer break and, as often happens, it is also the opportunity to take stock of the world championship at its halfway point. At Sauber, still stuck at zero points in the standings, the first part of the season has provided little satisfaction, although a good start to the championship seemed to have given some more hope.

In fact, at the beginning of the year Sauber seemed able to compete with the best teams in the midfield, but the problems encountered during the pit stops and some mechanical issues penalised the Swiss team even more, especially considering how even a few seconds had a decisive impact in the midfield area given the small gaps.

However, while others have managed to grow and make significant strides in terms of development, Sauber has remained almost at the stake, often having to fight to avoid the last row on the grid. A frustrating situation that the drivers have spoken about, underlining how attention is probably focused more on the future than on the present, with the internal restructuring awaiting the arrival of Audi at the dawn of the technical revolution in 2026.

Valtteri Bottas, Team Stake F1 Kick Sauber C44 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The transformation process underway to create a structure suited to the ambitions of the four-ringed house clearly takes time, so much so that Andreas Seidl’s arrival from McLaren to kick off the work was brought forward in 2022. The idea was not only to strengthen the structures in Hinwil, focusing on cutting-edge tools to catch up with other high-profile teams, but also to improve the quality of the technical department, hiring new engineers. A path that saw James Key arrive from the Woking team but, behind the scenes, it is a continuous process of transformation.

This week Audi itself announced Seidl’s departure, leaving the reins of the team to former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, who will take on the role of COO starting August 1. According to Valtteri Bottas, all these changes in the background have somehow compromised the work of the team, which no longer has the same stability seen when he joined the team in 2022. In that case, the lack of funds penalized development, while now, according to the Finn, there are other reasons that are slowing down the team.

“There has definitely been no stability in the team over the last couple of years. There have been a lot of people leaving, a lot of people joining and now there’s been another leadership change, so that definitely doesn’t help us do well now.”

“The previous change was also made with a view to the future, more for the long term. But with this latest change, I think if we have had the same leadership and so on for the last few years and this stability, then maybe we need to focus on the problems and solve them. But it was quite clear that all the decisions made in the last year or two were made to be competitive only from 2026.”

“I know that in some cases it’s not ideal and, unfortunately, a lot of times you’re fighting at the back, but my job is still to do my best and, at the same time, push the team and contribute as best I can. That’s all I can do at the moment,” said the Finn, with teammate Guanyu Zhou also echoing his sentiments.

The duo is currently still without a contract. Both are aiming to stay in Formula 1, with Bottas having explained in recent weeks that he is 99% sure that this objective, at least in his case, will be respected. The hope was to be able to conclude everything and make an announcement before the summer break, but the fact that Carlos Sainz has not yet made a decision has delayed many of the other market movements.

There are more clouds over the future of the Chinese driver, who in these last two races preceding the summer break cannot even count on the package of technical innovations that debuted in Hungary but only on Bottas’ car, while his should arrive from Zandvoort after the break. According to Zhou, this continuous change behind the scenes has also had a negative impact on the development

“I think as a group we didn’t reach the goal we set ourselves before this season. And this is the result. Hopefully we can take another step forward, at least finish the season as we hoped or expected. Because at the moment we are struggling a bit, especially with so much fuel.”

Kick Sauber C44, new bottom and side pods Picture of: George Piola

“I think in Formula 1 there is a whole group of people, especially the Audi team, who expected, at least with the current situation, to be in a better situation. And I think once you have fought like this season, they have to make some changes in the team and help or try to go in a different direction than the one we have taken,” Zhou explained on the change of guard at the top of the project with the arrival of Mattia Binotto in place of Andreas Seidl, which he was not exactly surprised by given the many rumors in recent weeks.

“I wasn’t shocked because there were some rumors about it. So, for me, I expected that something might happen. But for it to happen so quickly, just before the summer break, it’s obviously a surprise for everyone.”

However, as in the case of Bottas, according to the Chinese certain changes are not entirely linked to the performances seen this year in order to straighten out the season, but to all the work behind the scenes to prepare for the big arrival of Audi. In fact, according to both drivers, the management’s focus is so focused on 2026 that it does not give due weight to the current situation, with a Sauber in difficulty.

“To be completely transparent, this is the feeling I had. Of course, it is an exciting project. The team is developing into a factory Audi team in the future. But the feeling is that this year, even compared to last year, we are either behind or we are not focusing on the current situation,” Zhou explained.

“For example, the amount of new packages we have is very limited and we don’t bring many new things. This is also compared to last year, I feel like we are a bit late. We have focused on restructuring the team and also on the people who have left and who have come to the team from the factory. But then everyone has to step into their role and participate in the project, it’s not easy. I feel like it’s been a difficult period for the team. We haven’t made much progress in the first six months of the championship. And that’s what has put us in this situation, unfortunately.”