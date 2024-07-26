⚽️ This was Michael Barrios’ goal-scoring debut with the Once Caldas shirt. At 53′, the attacker (1.63 m), took advantage of a good cross from Juan Pablo Patiño and between the two centre-backs, without having to jump, he put his team 1-0 ahead against Águilas Doradas. pic.twitter.com/sccXZ6kf59 — Juan Andrés Pineda (@juanpinedar27) July 21, 2024

Atlético Nacional won 1-2 over Millonarios, placing itself as leader of the Clausura and ninth in the annual table, 10 points away from the Copa Sudamericana qualification spot. pic.twitter.com/2yiOOP8YfI — Oscar Garcia (@OscarGarcia1306) July 25, 2024

The recovery midfielder joined as a reinforcement Joel Contreras, Michael Barrios, Jesus Hernandez, Lucas Rios, Jeffrey Zapata and John Manuel Arteaga. On the other hand, the games were Billy Arce, Johar Mejia, Mauricio Castano, Gustavo Torres, David Lemos, Santiago Cubides and Santiago Mera.

About the last confrontation against Golden Eaglesthe technician Hernan Dario Herrera He launched: “We approached the match like that, we simply found an opponent who controlled the match in the first half. They pushed us into the goal, they opened up a lot of players on the wings and that was where they made things difficult for us. In the second half we corrected what we had done in training and I think that is why the match changed.”.

#TransferMarket Midfielder Robert Mejia, after his time in Turkish football and Atlético Nacional, returns to Once Caldas where he was from 2020 to 2022 #LigaBetPlayDimayor 🇨🇴⚽️🎙 pic.twitter.com/TDIJqMDZkl — THE FPC CLASSIFIERS (@ClasiquerosFPC) July 23, 2024

On the other hand, despite taking the classic against Millionaires and add his third victory of the tournament, the Uruguayan coach Pablo Repetto He said he was not satisfied because when they had possession of the ball they were unable to create clear scoring opportunities.

“At times we rushed and that prevented us from scoring the second goal. In the second half we were not finding our feet, they were not causing any problems, with one more we had to dominate. Obviously we need to improve and even more so since we brought in several players; we had to add many, we are in a process where the players are getting into the rhythm of competition, most of them were not consistent. We are not satisfied with the game, as is normal in teams that have so many changes, but we have to win the classics.”said the helmsman.