Next Saturday, July 27, the actions of the 2024 Finalization Tournament continue, from the Betplay Dimayor League from Colombia, with Matchday 3, where Once Caldas will be measured at National Athletic in it Palogrande Stadium.
The Whites They come from having defeated Golden Eagles by the minimum of Michael Barrioswhich put them up to third place in the standings with six points. On the other hand, the Purslane They come from bringing forward their match from Matchday 4 against Millionaireswhich they defeated 1-2 through Joan Castro and Edwin Cardonadespite the discount of Danovis Banguerorising to the top of the table with nine points.
The last time these two teams met, it ended in a 1-1 draw at Atanasio Girardot Stadiumwhere Alvaro Angulo overtook the Green Paisa and Dayro Moreno sealed the slate.
When? Saturday, July 27
Where? Manizales, Colombia
Stadium: Big stick
Schedule: 16:00 hours (Colombia)
The duel can be seen through the signal of Win+ Football.
Last Tuesday, the white team announced the signing of the midfielder Robert Mejia. Last year he returned to Colombia from the Giresunspor from Türkiye, but arrived at the National Athletic in the form of a loan with an option to purchase, but did not fulfill the agreement.
The recovery midfielder joined as a reinforcement Joel Contreras, Michael Barrios, Jesus Hernandez, Lucas Rios, Jeffrey Zapata and John Manuel Arteaga. On the other hand, the games were Billy Arce, Johar Mejia, Mauricio Castano, Gustavo Torres, David Lemos, Santiago Cubides and Santiago Mera.
About the last confrontation against Golden Eaglesthe technician Hernan Dario Herrera He launched: “We approached the match like that, we simply found an opponent who controlled the match in the first half. They pushed us into the goal, they opened up a lot of players on the wings and that was where they made things difficult for us. In the second half we corrected what we had done in training and I think that is why the match changed.”.
Goalie: James Aguirre
Defenses: Jáider Riquett, Sergio Palacios, Juan Patiño, Juan Cuesta
Midfielders: Ivan Rojas, Mateo Garcia, Lucas Rios
Forwards: Luis Palacios, Michael Barrios, Dayro Moreno
Substitutes: Jorge Cardona, Alejandro Garcia, Jesus Hernandez, Joel Contreras, Jefry Zapata, Stalin Valencia, Ezequiel Mastriola, Robert Mejia
He Purslane continues to make moves and announced its eleventh signing: Sebastian GuzmanThe defensive midfielder comes from playing in Portugal with the SCU Torreense.
On the other hand, despite taking the classic against Millionaires and add his third victory of the tournament, the Uruguayan coach Pablo Repetto He said he was not satisfied because when they had possession of the ball they were unable to create clear scoring opportunities.
“At times we rushed and that prevented us from scoring the second goal. In the second half we were not finding our feet, they were not causing any problems, with one more we had to dominate. Obviously we need to improve and even more so since we brought in several players; we had to add many, we are in a process where the players are getting into the rhythm of competition, most of them were not consistent. We are not satisfied with the game, as is normal in teams that have so many changes, but we have to win the classics.”said the helmsman.
Goalie: Harlen Castillo
Defenses: William Tesillo, Felipe Aguirre, Joan Castro, Samuel Velasquez
Midfielders: Jorman Campuzano, Edwin Cardona, Juan Zapata
Forwards: Andres Sarmiento, Kevin Viveros, Dairon Asprilla
Substitutes: Alvaro Angulo, Kilian Toscano, Alfredo Morelos, Kevin Parra, Yaicar Perlaza, Mateo Valencia, Pablo Cepellini
Once Caldas 1-2 Atletico Nacional
