The most popular summer show par excellence ended yesterday, Thursday 25th July, Temptation Islandwhich, like every year, recorded record audience ratings. Millions of Italians have in fact followed with great passion and curiosity the journey into feelings undertaken by the various protagonist couples, eager to put their love story to the test. The undisputed protagonist of the 2024 edition was, without a shadow of a doubt, the dark and handsome Raulwho entered engaged to the beautiful Martina, with whom, however, at the end of the final confrontation bonfire, he broke off the relationship.

Raul from Temptation Island

The young Roman has immediately caused discussion about himself. In fact, his excesses, culminating several times with the throwing of objects, his outbursts, his severe facial expressions, which have also become memes, have not gone unnoticed by the Italian public. Last but not least, a statement of his, relating to thehigh gain that his current job would guarantee him on a monthly basis. In this regard, a new revelation would clarify the type of profession Raul practices. Let’s find out together.

The Real Work of Raul from Temptation Island

One of Martina’s boyfriend Raul’s latest statements about the amount of his monthly earnings, equal, according to him, to well over six salaries considered normal. A statement that has aroused the curiosity of many viewers who have in fact wondered what kind of work this boy will do to earn so much money.

A revelation that came in the last few hours would clarify the mystery. A statement on the matter in fact came from the gossip expert, Alexander Rosicawho revealed the following on Instagram:

“According to the latest updates, he works in a furniture store on Nettunense, in Lazio. He doesn’t earn six salaries but has an average-normal salary.”

A statement that, in fact, would deny what the young Raul said at the Temptation Island village. At the same time, however, Rosica does not exclude that his alleged high earnings could derive from other activities of an entrepreneurial nature.