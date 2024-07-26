Pilots of a plane flying from Kyrgyzstan to Russia noticed an unidentified ball in the sky

Pilots of an Aero Nomad Airlines plane flying from Kyrgyzstan to Russia noticed an unidentified object in the sky, the Telegram channel reports Aviaincident.

An unexpected situation occurred with an Airbus A-320 flying from Osh to Moscow with passengers on board on July 25. At an altitude of approximately 900 meters, the crew reported observing a green balloon with a diameter of about one meter.

The situation did not affect the flight, so the aircraft commander decided to proceed to the destination airport. It is noted that the air defense authorities were notified of the incident.

