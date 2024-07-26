Here we are. The FIA ​​has mounted 4K definition cameras on some single-seaters to check the flex (and twist) of the front wings. In the first two free practice sessions of the Belgian GP, ​​the International Federation will carry out the tests that Motorsport.com had exclusively anticipated in Hungary to try to understand how the movements of the wings influence the balance of the ground effect cars.

In TD34 – G of 15 July, Nikolas Tombazis, FIA single-seater technical manager, wrote to the teams that they should attach 20 mm diameter sights to specific points on the front wing and side bulkhead, which will be filmed by special cameras that will film the cars in action, in order to record the dynamic behaviour of the various aerodynamic components: there are three sights on the flaps and six on the side bulkhead.

The investigation is aimed at understanding how flexible wings work and whether it will be necessary to intervene with regulatory measures for the 2025 regulation. And this is the first important news: according to the previews, therefore, the FIA ​​has no intention of tampering with the rules in the current season, revolutionizing the values ​​on the field as happened two years ago with the TD36 which had redefined the flexes of the board under the bottom.

McLaren and Mercedes are the teams that seem to have best interpreted the most advanced concepts of flexible wings, managing to find a good balance of the car in combating the tendency for understeer at low speeds that turns into oversteer at high speeds. Being able to transfer more load to the rear in the corners, managing to exploit the reduction in resistance of the front wing can give great benefits in the driveability of the single-seater and in the search for performance.

And on this specific topic the feeling is that Red Bull and Ferrari are a small step behind McLaren and Red Bull: it is not enough to move the front flaps, but it is essential that they “work” in synergy with the floor, so a combined development is necessary to have results that can neutralize the extraordinary effectiveness of the open DRS of the RB20: the times when Max Verstappen “painted” his opponents at the end of the straights are not far away. And instead it seems like a distant reality now…