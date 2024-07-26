One person was killed and eight others were injured in an explosion at the East Urengoy gas field in the Yamalo-Nenetsk Autonomous District in northern Russia last night.

The Russian North Urals Administration said in a statement published by the Interfax news agency that four of the injured were in critical condition, adding that “the explosion occurred in a condensate processing workshop, and that the fire was contained and the open flames were extinguished. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances and causes of the explosion.”