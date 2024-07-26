Red Bull continues to be a laboratory. The RB20 that Adrian Newey left as a legacy to the technical group led by Pierre Waché is a car with extreme content: the new cooling system made the development of the Milton Keynes car more complex than expected and with some setbacks mainly due to the search for reliability.

Max Verstappen will be forced to give up 10 positions on the starting grid at Spa-Francorchamps because he will be using the fifth power unit of the season, going beyond the limit of four engines that each driver is allowed. It is clear that the evolution of the RB20 has been conditioned by the need to safeguard the 6-cylinder Honda BRPT H002.

For Max, there is potential in the car that the team has not yet managed to extract, but the Dutchman, author of comeback victories with the RB18 and RB19, does not dare to say that he can aim for the top step of the podium with the RB20 despite the penalty. It is clear that the Milton Keynes team is working hard to regain a technical scepter that was cleverly stolen by McLaren.

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull RB20 in the garage at Spa Photo by: Erik Junius

In Belgium we see the Red Bull which has returned to the aerodynamic configuration equipped with the bazooka in the engine hood, but it is really an improper definition to speak of an “old” car because the bottom and the nose with the new narrower nose and the wings are the new ones.

Red Bull RB20: the nose is the one with the narrowest nose ever seen in Hungary Picture of: George Piola

The bodywork with the bazooka is more aerodynamically efficient and the speeds of Spa-Francorchamps (in addition to the changing temperatures) should eliminate cooling problems (we will see a very closed RB20) favouring, on the contrary, the search for performance.

The image of George Piola shows us the side and the pavement of the floor: for the first free practice session, while the FIA ​​will take measurements on the flexure of the front wings, Red Bull will focus on understanding how much and how the new floor that was used in Budapest by both Verstappen and Perez works.

Looking carefully at the floor of the track, you will see the appearance of small Pitot tubes and pressure sensors to carefully evaluate the flow trend and how the aerodynamic load is generated in search of the best balance between low and high speeds. The Belgian trip, therefore, must become an opportunity for redemption for the world champion team to find the right guidelines with which to face the second part of the season, perhaps trying to contain the rise of the McLarens.