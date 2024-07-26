Almost 3 years have passed since that 2021 season finale that awarded the world title – the first of his career – to Max Verstappen. In reality, it seems that the past always has a way of returning to the present and rekindling a fuse that has evidently never been completely extinguished.

The contact between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen that occurred last week at the Hungaroring is one of those moments that brought that season, one of the most controversial in the history of Formula 1, back to the present day. A rivalry that only the different competitiveness between the two contenders’ cars has frozen in time.

If the contact was judged by the stewards to be a racing incident, Lewis Hamilton found a way to deliver another verbal jab at his rival. But, as we know, sometimes the word is much more powerful than the sword. Lewis commented on Verstappen’s attitude via radio with his race engineer, Giampiero Lambiase, using clear words.

“You know, people who don’t like my language, don’t listen to it. Turn down the volume. I’m very driven to success. I think I’ve already proven that,” Verstappen said.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

However, when Hamilton was asked how he thought Verstappen should deal with Red Bull’s recent performance, he provided an eloquent answer.

“You have to be a team leader, a team member. Maybe not so much as a team leader, but more always remembering that you are a teammate with a lot of people and you have to behave like a world champion.”

When asked what it took to behave like a champion, Hamilton laughed and added: “That’s a good question… Not like last weekend!”

Hamilton and Verstappen have clashed several times during the turbulent 2021 season and came into contact again during last weekend’s race in Hungary.

Both avoided a penalty from the stewards and had promised to discuss the incident privately after the contact at the Hungaroring.

However, Hamilton said he did not speak to the three-time reigning world champion afterwards: “No, we didn’t speak afterwards. We just went to the stewards. We didn’t speak.”

“I don’t know if we’ll do it, if we’ll have time. Maybe we’ll talk about it during the parade. [dei piloti] this weekend. I didn’t feel the need to do it, but maybe there’s something he wants to say. But we didn’t have time to do it.”