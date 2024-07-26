Friday, July 26, 2024, 12:07 PM











The European Union (EU) wants to show that its support for Ukraine has not wavered more than two years after the start of the war. On Friday, the European Commission announced that the first payment of 1.5 billion euros from the profits generated by frozen Russian assets is now available to support Ukraine. This is the income generated by the assets of the Central Bank of Russia, which will be channelled through the Peace Mechanism and will be used for the defence and reconstruction of the country.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has stressed that “there is no better symbol than using Kremlin money to make Ukraine and the whole of Europe a safer place to live.” For his part, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, has stressed that this amount will provide “concrete support on the battle front” and has added that, with this money, the EU will finance “the acquisition of priority military material, mainly anti-aircraft defence and artillery ammunition.”

European sanctions against the Kremlin for Russian aggression against kyiv have frozen Russian assets on European soil. The windfall profits generated since then on these assets do not belong to the Kremlin, as they are the result of them being frozen by the EU. Following the proposal of the European Commission, member states decided to freeze more than 1 billion euros of the Russian Central Bank’s reserves, which has led to an unusual accumulation of money and deposits.