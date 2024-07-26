Toyota Gazoo Racing this morning revealed a major new paint scheme for Rally Finland, the next WRC event to be held next weekend, from Thursday 1st to Sunday 4th August.

The Japanese team, which is based in Finland, has won 5 of the last 6 editions of the event and to maximise its chances of continuing this winning streak – as well as increasing its chances of returning to the top of the Manufacturers’ Championship and perhaps even reaching the Drivers’ Championship – it will race at home with 5 official Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 cars.

Toyota is fielding all of its crews, adding a fifth car for promising youngster Sami Pajari, who has been doing well in WRC2 this year at the wheel of a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2.

The cars of Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera, the two world champions under contract with Toyota, will show off two special liveries that perfectly mirror the colors of the two Special Edition GR Yaris road cars launched on the automotive market a few months ago.

Sébastien Ogier’s GR Yaris Rally1 will be recognizable by its iridescent gray livery, depending on the light that hits his car. It is reminiscent of a gunmetal gray with light touches of black and the finishes are also in this color with the GR lettering on the right side. The team’s sponsors on the bodywork remain colored.

“Rally Finland is a unique event in the championship, which I think every driver loves to drive. It is also a tough rally, where the local drivers have always been very strong, but this is the kind of challenge I enjoy and it is a rally I really wanted to do again after a couple of years of absence.”

“It’s also a home event for the team, of course, and I’m happy to be part of this strong line-up and will try to give my best to get the best team result. After a break from very fast rallies, I think I had good speed and a good weekend in Latvia and I hope to take that result to Finland.”

Toyota Racing, special liveries for Rally Finland Photo by: Toyota Racing

As for Kalle Rovanpera’s, instead, the colors are exactly those of Gazoo Racing, that is, red, black and white. The base, in fact, is white, with a black hood and rear end. The red appears especially on the pillars, on the roof and on the sides.

“Rally Finland is a special occasion every year. Of course, it is our home rally and one of the nicest events to do with lots of fans and family around. It is always exciting and the stages are very beautiful but also challenging. Having legendary roads like Ouninpohja on the program this year will be fantastic.”

“Our approach and our goal will be the same as for every rally we have done this year: to try to do the best job possible to fight for the win and bring good points to the team. I didn’t manage to get the best result at Rally Finland, but I don’t want to stress myself further to get it. I just want to treat it like any other rally and try to do my best.”

Toyota Racing, special liveries for Rally Finland Photo by: Toyota Racing

As previously mentioned, Toyota will also field the fifth official Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, driven by Sami Pajari, navigated by Enni Malkonen. This will be the young Finn’s first ever Rally1 race, after taking part in a test in Finland with the team this week.

Even its livery will be different from the classic one that Toyota proposes at every event. The black and red almost completely disappear from the bodywork of the GR Yaris number 5, leaving it almost entirely pure white, in a very elegant guise that particularly suits the Japanese car.

“I have been looking forward to Rally Finland for a few weeks now. Making my Rally1 debut with TGR-WRT at my home event will be a really exciting moment. I have had a few good days of testing with the team which has helped me get to grips with the car and prepare for the event, but it will still be a big challenge: the stages in Finland can be really demanding with extremely high speeds and lots of tricky crests.”

“The most important thing is to gain experience and finish the rally. Of course, I would also like to show some pace, but it is not so easy to set a goal in terms of the final result. The best approach is not to think about it and just learn and progress step by step.”

Toyota Racing, special liveries for Rally Finland Photo by: Toyota Racing