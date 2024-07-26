is it a bird? Is it a plan? No! It’s a car in Gran Turismo 7.

Gran Turismo 7 players have flocked to social media to share examples of, uh, unusual driving physics after the racer’s 1.49 update added a new setting that apparently fills vehicles with helium.

Gran Turismo 7 vs Forza Motorsport – The Duel – Digital Foundry Graphics Breakdown.Watch on YouTube

Where developer Polyphony Digital had hoped to introduce “more natural weight” for players, cars are instead launching themselves into the air, making for some extraordinarily amusing clips:



“I think I had, like, 12 heart attacks,” added one Redditor. “I love this glitch, and it’s so much fun dodging the inevitable fling.”



“We are now aware of the following issue in the 1.49 Update released on July 25,” Polyphony told players reporting the issue.

We are now aware of the following issue in the 1.49 Update released on July 25: Car Physics Simulation

– Unintended vehicle behavior is produced when a particular car setting is set within Car Settings This issue is currently under investigation.

We apologize for any… — Gran Turismo (@thegranturismo) July 25, 2024

Not everyone is looking for a fix, though.

“This is the greatest update ever,” he said another redditor. “Please do not patch.”