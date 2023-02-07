Club de Fútbol Monterrey has just achieved its fourth consecutive win on matchday 5 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, after defeating Diablos Rojos de Toluca 2-1 at home with a double of alfonso gonzalez.
In this way, they want to continue with that positive inertia, but it will not be easy since they will face the red and black Atlas who go undefeated in the tournament, a team that has recorded four draws and one victory, in addition, it comes from drawing an important tie in CU.
So we leave you with five footballers who will be key to the Gang’s victory at the Jalisco Stadium.
The Argentine goalkeeper will be an important element to prevent the Atlético team from breaking their nets, since they are a team that has scored 9 goals in the first five dates and will clearly seek to score goals at home.
The experienced Mexican defender is a pillar in the Albiazul defense, and his performance in the game will be important so that it is difficult for the Atlético attack to score.
‘ponchito‘ He comes from scoring a double in the last game, once again he is awakening his scoring and assisting nose, which is why he is already a fundamental piece in the team’s midfield.
The Argentine striker has three consecutive games without scoring a goal, so he needs to score again to wake up his nose and surely his offensive game will be important to score in Jalisco.
The team’s all-time top scorer cannot be missing, he is in the fight for the scoring championship and needs to score again to regain the top.
