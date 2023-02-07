By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will take on Republicans who question his legitimacy and a public worried about the country’s direction in Tuesday’s State of the Union address, which is expected to serve as a blueprint for his candidacy for re-election in 2024.

In his first speech to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives, Biden is expected to explain how he is trying to reshape the economy in the post-pandemic period, highlight massive infrastructure and inflation projects approved in 2022, and emphasize that the bitterly divided Congress can still legislate next year.

“I want to speak to the American people and let them know about the situation … what I’m looking forward to working on from this point on, what we’ve done,” Biden told reporters on Monday after returning from the retreat at Camp David where spent the weekend working on the speech.

Biden will ask Congress to deepen bipartisan action taken last year on a “unity agenda” focused on advancing cancer research, supporting veterans and reducing their high suicide rates, expanding mental health services generally, and fighting “opioid epidemic and overdose,” the White House said.

The Democratic president will also review a list of economic proposals, the White House said, many of which are unlikely to make it through Congress. They include a minimum tax on billionaires and a quadrupling tax on corporate stock repurchases.

In the foreign policy arena, Biden is expected to highlight the US-led response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the strength of the NATO alliance and tensions between the United States and China, recently highlighted by a Chinese spy balloon shot down by the US military over the past week.

Biden’s aides describe the speech, which will draw millions of prime-time viewers and perhaps the president’s biggest television audience of the year, as a milestone ahead of the second presidential campaign he is expected to launch in coming weeks.

Biden turned 80 in November and, if re-elected, would be 82 at the start of a second term, a fact that worries many Democratic voters, according to recent polls.

Another area where he will ask Congress to work together is tightening regulations in the technology sector — including what the administration deems necessary for stronger privacy protections, an aide said.

Among Biden’s guests for the speech is Paul Pelosi, husband of former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a sign that he plans to address the dangers of extremism in the United States.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jeff Mason; Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal and Nandita Bose)