After the very crowded art fairs ARTISSIMA in Turin and ARTE IN NUVOLA in Rome, which exceeded the participation of 30,000 people, now it is the turn of Bologna which re-appropriates the historic site where the fair was born, i.e. pavilions 25 and 26 of the former industrial area.

Curated by Simone Menegoi which is in its fourth edition, it has the ambition to leave the mark of a strong change with the previous exhibitions.

There are more than 141 exhibitors. Among these are the galleries attending all the fairs, namely Galleria Continua, Mazzoli, Mazzoleni, Saltoun, Russo, Tornabuoni Arte, sometimes present, with works already exhibited in the previously mentioned fairs in other cities.

Lots of news. The very first installation by the archistar Mario Cucinella and his study which, with the installation “Connecting Green Hub”, leads us to reflect on the relationship between man and nature and on reuse and which will therefore be destined to continue to be used in other Bologna Fiere projects.

Another novelty is the large space given to photography and moving images. Among other things, the section has been entrusted to the talented Giangavino Pazzola, curator of the very interesting Camera Museum in Turin (to find out more, read my previous article on Turin).

The Main Section, on the other hand, varies from modern and post-war art to contemporary, favoring Italian art. Path #1 is interesting, an itinerary that connects different galleries following a thematic choice choosing ceramics as the primary theme.

Then there is the fourth edition of Painting XXI, an interesting initiative dedicated to emerging middle-aged artists. Among the novelties also Multipli, a section that addresses works of all types and starting from books

including both galleries and libraries.

Opus Novum, the prestigious award given to an established artist, this year will go to Alberto Garutti, an artist who taught at the Academy of Fine Arts in Bologna and who has become a point of reference for young people.

Performances represent a key point of the Bologna fairs and this year, thanks to the Furla Foundation, a new chapter of collaboration opens which will summarize installation, performance and choreography in an intervention by Public Movement, an Israeli artistic collective.

A 5×9 meter giant screen with a video installation by the artist Yuri Ancarani with his Led Wall Commission is set up in Piazza della Costituzione.

And in addition there will be many debates that will address the most varied topics.

Finally, premiums and trusts increase. These include the prestigious Righi Collection Award and the Rotary Award.

During the event there will also be the Art City Bologna, an institutional program of exhibitions, reviews, even special events organized by the Municipality and Bologna Fiere with a program of 150 events to be held in museums, foundations, public and private spaces, independent galleries and exhibition spaces that are also open until late at night.

The Fair seen in preview, appears very interesting. Some critical issues in the organization, in the distribution of passes, in the lack of foreign galleries make it a bit fragile but I hope they will be able to improve.

During the visit of the exhibited works I found successful artists and among them: the charmer Matteo Basile’, the decorator Agostino Iacurci, the good Roman artist Romina Bassu, the mythical and technological Donato Piccolo, the sound expert Roberto Pugliese, the enigmatic Roberto Stampone, the chromatic Matteo Montani, the imaginative Stefano Arienti and the cryptic Nicola Verlato.

Among the galleries that have carried out a research work also giving space to young people, I would like to mention: Studio Sales in Rome, Ex Elettrofonica in Rome, Galleria Continua, MC2Gallery in Milan, Gilda Lavia in Rome, z2o Sara Zanin in Rome and the very young and unique Latina gallery present MONTI8.

A special mention goes to Alessandra D’Innocenzo who in 2011 created the biennial of cultural initiatives “do ut do” which creates a synergy between art and ethics with a fundraising activity of the Friends of the MT Hospice Foundation. Chiantore Seragnoli in favor of the MT Hospice Foundation. Chiantore Seragnoli which welcomes the terminally ill free of charge.

Until February 5, 2023.