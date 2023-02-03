Luka Modric is a legend of Real Madrid, one of the best midfielders in the club’s history, what the Croatian has given for the team, as well as everything he has won within the team from the capital of Spain, few footballers can and will they can brag about it. However, time does not forgive anyone and it is a fact that the Croatian’s sporting present is not the best, it is something that has been noticed.
After the world cup, Luka returned to the white house with an evident sporting slump, it is obvious that the Croatian is not in his best physical condition, because despite his seniority he had always shown himself to be someone very fast and to top it off , the media is erratic when it comes to distributing the ball, we are not seeing a positive version of Modric and that is why within Real Madrid, Florentino is thinking carefully about whether or not it is prudent to renew the player.
According to information from Sport, the president of Madrid has noticed the drastic drop in the player’s football, for this reason what months ago was an imminent renewal, today is a decision that must be taken calmly, since the president of the club He considers that perhaps it is the best time to renovate that area of the field. If Modric does not pick up, it is almost impossible for him to continue on the squad, it is known that the merengue president does not tempt his heart with anyone and Sergio Ramos proves it.
#Real #begins #doubt #greatest #figures #legends
Leave a Reply