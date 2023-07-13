Technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, and proof of this is that it is no longer necessary to carry your smartphone wherever you go, since we now have powerful smart watches, that is, smart watch.

Thus, if you are looking for a good smartwatch at an irresistible price, you should know that Telcelthe most popular phone company in Mexico, has not one, but 4 smartwatches on sale.

First of all, in case you don’t know what a smartwatch is, it should be pointed out that these mobile devices are characterized by, being connected to a smartphone, have some autonomy of these.

It is in this way that smartwatches not only have the traditional functions of watches, but also integrate many of the functions of cell phones in a wrist device.

It is in this way that smartwatches are designed for those people who lead a very dynamic pace of life, since they serve to stay connected and monitor social networks, emails and messages in an easy and practical way.

Now, after having given, in broad strokes, a brief introduction to what smartwatches are and their functionsthen we will tell you which are the smart watches that are currently on sale at Telcel.

In this sense, according to the official Telcel website, the following are the smart watches that you can currently buy on sale:

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 40mm from 5 thousand 999 pesos to 4 thousand 499 pesos. You can also make 13 payments of 346 pesos.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 40mm/Photo – screenshot

Huawei Watch GT3 46mm with a cost of 5 thousand 999 pesos to 4 thousand 199 pesos. It can also be purchased by paying 13 payments of 323 pesos.

Huawei Watch GT3 46mm/Photo: screenshot

Huawei Watch Fit new with a reduction of 2,099 pesos to 1,499 pesos. Likewise, it can be purchased at 6 payments of 249 pesos.

Huawei Watch Fit new/Photo: screenshot

As you may have noticed, the offers on smart watches offered by the telephone company of Carlos SlimTelcel, are quite irresistible, so it is best to take advantage of them as soon as possible.

