We could well consider kitchen robots as the link between technology and magic, because what we can achieve with them is truly miraculous. Complex recipes that years ago required a whole day of preparation and dozens of different utensils now need no more than a few hours. And with results that would confuse even the Michelin Guide judges.

But, ultimately, what is a kitchen robot? And, above all, how do you recognize a good kitchen robot? Since each person is a world and each kitchen is a universe, there is an ideal kitchen robot for each house, adapted to our style and preferences. However, I will give you a few keys to keep in mind that will help you when you have to choose your own model.

THE KEYS TO A GOOD KITCHEN ROBOT



We have already said that kitchen robots are household appliances, so one of the first characteristics that we will have to look at is their electrical power.

Roughly, the more power a food processor has, the more things it can do, in less time and with more ingredients. However, you can also find models with high energy efficiency, capable of performing to the maximum with a moderate consumption, even low in relation to other robots in its category.

In general terms, the average power of a kitchen robot is around 500 watts, while the maximum can reach up to 1600 watts.

It is also very important that you look for the model that has the kitchen functions that are most familiar to you, which will allow you to save a lot of time when preparing food. Also, try Make sure the controls are easy for you. It’s about making things easier for you, not getting you a computer engineering degree!

Finally, check that your future kitchen robot has the measurements you need for your most common meals. For a house where four to five people usually eat, a container glass of around 6 liters is more than enough. And if it can go in the dishwasher, honey on flakes.

Anyway. Now that you know a little more about kitchen robots, here is a small selection that I have made for you based on the models best valued by users. Do not miss yours!

CECOTEC









This kitchen robot has 37 functions, a 3.3-liter capacity glass and an electrical power of 1500 watts. It has a double gear motor that achieves the highest efficiency in each of its 30 adjustable speed levels. It incorporates a precision scale and a steamer that can be fitted onto the glass itself, so that it is possible to cook up to 4 dishes at the same time. It can be conveniently programmed through the app.

TAURUS











It is a model capable of reaching 8,500 revolutions per minute at maximum power, which makes this kitchen robot an excellent option if you are looking for a professional-level mixer. You can also easily prepare stir-fries and steamed dishes in its dedicated container of 4.5 liter capacity. Reaches temperatures up to 120 degrees, has 1600 watts of electric power, and is machine washable.

MOULINEX











Here you have one of the most complete and versatile kitchen robots on the market, with 45 different functions (including baking), a capacity of 5 liters and the possibility of operating by means of previous programming for 24 hours, to face even the most difficult recipes. We are talking about an appliance with an A+ energy efficiency rating, 750 watts of power and a total weight of only 556 kilos.

BOSCH











Thanks to the exclusive design of the interior of its container glass (3.8 liters), this kitchen robot allows a faster and more homogeneous mix of all types of masses. It has 4 speed levels that are combined with the efficient 3D PlanetaryMixing mixing system and an electrical power of 700 watts. The pack also includes accessories for cutting, grating, kneading and squeezing, as well as a special tool for mincing meat.

MOULINEX











“Intuitive and easy to use”, as a satisfied user comments, this kitchen robot stands out for its wide range of 32 functions, ranging from chopping and frying to more complex and specific actions, such as poaching and fermentation. It has 12 speed levels, 5 automatic programs and a recipe book with 200 tasty proposals. It has a power of 1400 watts and a capacity of 3.6 liters.

CECOTEC











A special detail of this kitchen robot is that it has “zero speed”, which allows it to prepare stir-fries and cook food without stirring it, as if it were a traditional casserole. It has 30 functions that can be easily programmed in automatic modes through its Mambo App. Its electrical power is 1700 watts and it can prepare up to 4 dishes simultaneously thanks to its boiling basket. Has a 3.3 liter capacity.