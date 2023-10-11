Max Verstappen (Red Bull) achieved its third consecutive title of world champion of Formula 1just 26 years old, during the sprint race of the Qatar Grand Prix, last Saturday at the Lusail circuit.

The Dutchman only needed three points to become champion and took advantage of his teammate’s abandonment Sergio Perezthe only one who could reach him in the general classification of the World Cup, who was beaten by the Frenchman Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

Verstappen, third at the time of Pérez’s accident, did not even need to wait for the end of the sprint race, in which he was second behind the Australian Oscar Iastri (McLaren).

Button, seriously upset

The performance of the McLarens of Piastri and Lando Norris It was good and they managed to get the 500th podium for the team, which celebrated in style, but they forgot one detail.

In a graph they forgot Jenson Button which has 26 podiums of the so-called silver arrows, so it reacted.

“I see that my 26 podiums with you obviously don’t count, so it’s only 475!” Button said on his social networks.

“Jenson has his reasons for displeasure and not only because he is also English: He achieved them between Australia 2010 and 2014, and there are many of them, certainly more than other pilots who do appear like the current two, or Magnussen himself (1) , Kovalainen (3) or Pedro de la Rosa (1), which shows that it is an oversight,” wrote the newspaper Marca.

