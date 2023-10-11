Hezbollah’s statement, on Wednesday, comes in the wake of Washington sending the USS Gerald Ford attack aircraft carrier to the eastern Mediterranean to assist Israel.

The statement said: “Sending aircraft carriers to the region reveals the weakness of Israel’s military machine, and thus its need for continued external support.

He added: “Therefore, we affirm that this step will not frighten the people of our nation.”

Hezbollah entered the escalation line between Israel and Hamas, which launched surprise attacks on Saturday morning.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching missiles at an Israeli military site, in response to the killing of 3 of its members two days ago, in a targeting to which Israel responded with intense bombardment that targeted southern Lebanon and injured 3 civilians.



Clashes between Palestinian militants and Israeli forces are still continuing for the fifth day in a row, while there is talk of an imminent “ground invasion” of the Gaza Strip.

