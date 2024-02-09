Hyung-Tae Kim, director of the highly anticipated exclusive Stellar Blade, revealed that the game will not include any type of microtransactions. The doubt could have arisen from the fact that the video game will propose many cosmetic elements to customize the characterscontents that are often offered for a fee.

Speaking with Push Square, Kim gave an overview of what we can expect from these aesthetic contents for Stellar Blade and then concluded with a much appreciated sentence: “But the important thing is that they are all obtainable in the game without additional purchases.”

It had already been indicated previously that it would be possible to find or create the costumes within Stellar Blade, but now we have definitive confirmation that none of them will require additional expense in addition to the base price of the game.

