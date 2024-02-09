Animals | The disappearance of a small dog from Töölö became a drama that hundreds of people follow on social media

A miniature pinscher that escaped from Töölö has the whole town worried. The owner desperately needs visual observations: “That's when we know that our little gentleman is alive.”

Hundreds of people from Helsinki are holding their breath when the little dog, at the mercy of the cold, is missing for the third day.

The numbers speak for themselves. More than 1,800 people follow Jodel's message thread, Facebook's missing person report has been shared nearly a thousand times. More than 200 volunteers are involved in the WhatsApp group established for the search.

HS reached the owner on Friday by Sandra Gottleben. He gratefully tells how dozens and dozens of people who didn't know each other organized themselves into a big search party the night before.

“I haven't even been able to count the number of people when my thoughts don't hold together. I am speechless at how willing people are to help.”

The team roamed around Töölö for several hours on Thursday following sightings received on the same day. The searches have so far yielded no results.

Dog ran away without clothing suitable for the weather or even a collar.

When Gottleben's boyfriend arrived home on Tuesday, he noticed to his horror that the door of the apartment was left open. The renovators in the kennel had kept the front door and gate open, which created an unobstructed escape route for the dog.

Gottleben specifically needs visual observations from his dog, as he describes it as being nervous and wary of people.

“It's in such a state that it's on the run and just looking for shelter.”

Search Dog Association according to the guidelines, the name of the runaway dog ​​should not be mentioned publicly, so that attempts to catch it by strangers would not put pressure on it. Gottleben didn't know about it yet and had time to put his dog's name in the first notifications. Now he has removed the name from his publications and hopes that it will not be spread again.

So it is not appropriate to shout after a runaway and you must not try to catch him. A trap cage has been left near the home, and things that smell like home have been left in the surrounding areas as a lure.

Visual observations are the best help when trying to track down a dog. In addition, they bring hope to Gottleben, who desperately misses his family member home.

“That's when we know that our little gentleman is alive and can still move.”