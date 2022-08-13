THQ Nordic broadcast the Digital Showcase 2022 on the evening of 12 August 2022, an event dedicated to the latest news coming from the publisher. Additionally, it kicked off a series of discounts via Steam.

You can find all offers at this address. Discounts are valid until 18 August 2022, at 19:00. THQ Nordic themed promotions include many top-tier games with significant discounts, even up to 90%.

For example, you can buy Biomutant at € 19.79, instead of € 59.99. If you prefer something more sci-fi, then you shouldn’t ignore Elex 2, at € 33.49. You can also buy Wreckfest for only 11.99 €.

Biomutant

If you are looking for low-priced games, then you should check out Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated for € 7.49. Destroy All Humans is also available for the same price! and Darksiders Genesis. If you aim even lower, then you can buy Titan Quest Anniversary Edition for 4.99 €. However, you shouldn’t ignore Desperados 3 at € 14.99.

There are many discounted games, so you should head over to Steam and go through the list of offers firsthand. Of course you will also find the upcoming releases and games announced at the event of 12 August 2022, ready to be put on the Wish List.

To (re) discover all the games announced at THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase 2022 you can take advantage of our news binder.