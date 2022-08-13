The ‘Piastri case’, with the Australian driver who has turned down the 2023 season contract with Alpine preferring instead to find a surprise agreement with McLaren, it does not only involve the 2023 line-ups of these two teams. There is in fact a third team that was indirectly affected by Piastri’s choice: the Williams. The historic British team was in pole position until a few weeks ago to welcome the talent from Melbourne to the team. The Alpine and the Grove team had in fact reached an agreement for the loan of the 2021 F2 champion to the team managed by Jost Capito. A solution that would have allowed Piastri to make his F1 debut while Fernando Alonso would have remained at Enstone. The Asturian’s agreement with Asturian, however, blew everything up.

Immediately after the chaos caused by the ‘great refusal’ of Piastri, who was not interested in accepting the move to Williams, the English team hastened to confirm Alex Albon. The Thai, who performed well this year, signed a multi-year agreement. However, the knot of the second pilot, which in the intentions of the team leaders should have been Piastri. The team’s will seems to be to get rid of Nicholas Latifi. The Canadian brings substantial sponsorships, but his performance on the track has been disappointing. An interesting alternative would be that represented by the American Logan Sargeanta talent that grew up in the Grove Academy.

Sargeant is currently third in the F2 standings this year and if he were to finish the championship in the top five he would have enough points on his Super license to make his F1 debut. Born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the 21-year-old driver of the Carlin team would thus bring the US flag back to the Circus eight years after Alexander Rossi’s last appearance in the 2015 Brazilian GP. Meanwhile, waiting to understand what his future will be , Sargeant will debut in an official session down this year in PL1 of the US GP in Austin. A clue to what could be Williams’ future intentions towards her.