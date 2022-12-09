During the event of The Game Awards 2022, Valve has made available the chance to win a Steam Deck every minute of broadcast. Winners were selected from live viewers on Steam, if they signed up for the event (which in turn required certain requirements to be met, such as having made a purchase by a certain date to avoid new accounts created especially for the event). Fans, however, noted that they came often during the event rewarded by users whose name only appeared as one very long sequence of numbers. Players then feared that those were bot that they were “stealing” the consoles.

In reality that is not the case at all. Valve, via the official Steam Deck account on Twitter, explained what happened and reassured the players.

As you can see just below, the sequences of numbers that appeared under the direct they weren’t bots but the Steam account ID number of the rewarded users. In other words, it was a display error during the live broadcast, but nothing bad happened.

Furthermore, through Reddit, a user explains that he has received Steam Deck win email minutes after his name appeared during the live stream. This means that if you participated and you’re not sure you won because you fear that your name is one of those that appeared as a numerical sequence, you can put your mind at rest: you should have already received a dedicated email.

Tell us, have you tried to participate? Or seen the time you haven’t even tried?