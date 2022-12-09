After a week of uncertainty, the brand new first signing of the Tigres already has an arrival date to join the cats for Clausura 2023 in Liga MX.
The Auriazules are currently doing preseason in the Riviera Maya and although the coach Diego Cocca mentioned that he would like the Uruguayan to join the team as soon as possible, this could not be done due to some inconveniences that the player and his former team were having. (Saints).
“I spoke with Mauricio (Culebro) and he told me that everything was agreed (with Fernando Gorriarán), there is only one internal issue (between Santos and Fernando Gorriarán) that must be resolved in the next few days, I hope to have it as soon as possible (in Tigres) “
– Diego Cocca
On the other hand, it is mentioned that the player would be arriving today Friday afternoon or early tomorrow morning. It is estimated that the player’s contract will be for a duration of 4 years, so the midfielder will be a feline until 2026.
Gorriarán leaves the Santos warriors after having had one of his best seasons with this team, however, it was not enough for him to get into the list of 26 called for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in which the Uruguayan team was eliminated in the group stage.
The player is expected to be the first of the 3 reinforcements that the cats estimate to hire to reach Clausura 2023, since the cats will have activity next week in the Sky Cup that will serve to well capture the football idea that their coach has.
#date #Fernando #Gorriarán #reported #Tigers
Leave a Reply