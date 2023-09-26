It was recently discovered that starfield has officially crossed a threshold and has a lower rating than Fallout 76the troubled MMORPG from Bethesdain Steam. It has dropped to an overall positivity rating of 71.37%, while Fallout 76 it has, at the time of writing, a rating of 71.76%.

There are about 1,100 positive reviews on it, that’s the advantage of Fallout 76. It’s not exactly a big difference, but it shows two possible theories: either starfield has trouble impressing fans in Steam either Fallout 76 It’s better than what people have commented on all these years.

Is Fallout 76 better than starfield? “Better” is subjective, right? Users have invested hundreds or even thousands of hours in Fallout 76 and its fans still playing it today, this is certainly a case where a game has recovered from a terrible launch period.

On the other hand, the players of starfieldseem to be divided between those who expected something more or simply something different and those who are delighted with Bethesda’s latest installment.

However, in Steamaccording to SteamDB, starfield has fallen below Fallout 76 in your overall rating, and even if it’s by a third of a percentage, it still indicates a larger story. It’s showing us that almost a third of all users on Steam are not completely satisfied with their purchase, about 24,600 users in fact.

We expected that kind of result from Fallout 76which still scares away some players today, but starfield, Bethesda’s most ambitious game to date and one that is supposed to be generating the company a billion dollars? Absolutely.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: Just like Fallout 76, I think the final judgment on starfield time will tell. I feel like a lot of people got carried away with the hype without having any idea of ​​the games Bethesda makes and without knowing anything about the game or creating their own ideas of what it could be. These people are the ones who came away disappointed and without a doubt the most strict and relentless in rating it.