Cannavaro, Materazzi and Luca Toni: the 2006 world champions at the Giorgio Gaber Theater in Milan

Prometheon Meet the Titans: Fabio Cannavaro, Marco Materazzi and Luca Toni, three football legends, three great champions who were among the architects of the victory of the 2006 Football World Cup, bringing Italy back to the top of the world for the fourth time, will be the protagonists, together with those extraordinary voices of Giuseppe Bergomi and Fabio Caressa who made literature out of those undertakings, of the new extraordinary appointment of the series of meetings promoted and organized by Prometeon Tire Group, Monday 2 October at the Giorgio Gaber Lyric Theatre .

Interviewed by Roberto Righi, General Director of Prometeon, the guests will give to the public present – free entry upon reservation – their stories of life, passion, commitment and transformation and that extraordinary feat which was the great ride to the 2006 World Cup.

Faithful to its mission, already written in the name of the company – inspired by the Greek myth of Prometheus, the titan friend of men and progress who stole fire from the gods to give it to the human race and to Athena the casket in which intelligence and memory were stored for always give them to humanity – Prometheon starts again with its series of meetings and hosts three other titans of our time in this fifth meeting offering the exceptional chance to hear directly from them how their individual stories were transformed into legends, with sacrifice and passion.

Anecdotes, background stories, emotions and reflections that reveal themselves behind great undertakings.

After many other big names in sport, such as Ferdinando “Fefé” De Giorgi, Andrea “Zorro” Zorzi, Andrea Gardini And Francesca Piccinini, Giacomo Agostini, Marco Lucchinelli And Loris Capirossi, Alessandro Altobelli, Giuseppe Bergomi And Antonio Cabrini and the show, Lorella Cuccarini And Simona VenturaAlso Fabio Cannavaro, Marco Materazzi And Luca Toni together with Giuseppe Bergomi and Fabio Caressa they accepted Prometeon’s invitation to the Teatro Lirico Giorgio Gaber to tell on stage alongside Roberto Righi lightly and with an open heart about their extraordinary and common lives together, in an intimate and light atmosphere, as in a meeting with friends.

The event is free to enter, upon reservation which can be made at the following email: [email protected]

There are a maximum of two places for each email, while supplies last.

PROMETHEON MEET THE TITANS

Monday 2 October at 8.45pm

VIA LARGA, 14 MILAN

2 OCTOBER 2023 – 8.45 PM

“Giorgio Gaber” Lyric Theater in Milan

FABIO CANNAVARO – MARCO MATERAZZI – LUCA TONI

and with GIUSEPPE BERGOMI and FABIO CARESSA

A new cycle of meetings with some of the titans of the world of sport and entertainment to tell stories of dreams and conquests, falls and restarts, sacrifices and joys that build lives, careers and extraordinary successes.

Protagonists of this new appointment

– as always free and organized by Prometeon Tire Group –

the 2006 World Champions: Cannavaro, Materazzi and Toni.

With the participation of Giuseppe Bergomi and Fabio Caressa.

PROMETEON TIRE GROUP

Prometeon Tire Group is the only tire manufacturer completely focused on the Industrial sectors, i.e. transport of goods and people, Agro and OTR. The Prometeon offer is multi-brand, with a product portfolio that includes the main brands PIRELLI, FORMULA, PHAROS and ANTEO. The Group has 4 factories (2 in Brazil, one in Egypt, one in Turkey), 3 Research & Development centers (Italy, Brazil and Turkey) and a Development Center in Egypt. There are around 8 thousand people of over 40 nationalities who work within the Group, which is present on all 5 continents.

Subscribe to the newsletter

