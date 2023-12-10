













Those who watch this program know well that everything mentioned there is in jest and this is how what Driver said should be interpreted. The topic came up when the actor revealed that people keep asking him why Ren killed his father in an unexpected way.

That happened in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and Adam Driver decided to respond with a joke through a monologue. So he claimed that Kylo Ren didn't kill Han alone, but Hollywood's wokeness did.

Driver started by saying 'Holy [Claus], I turned 40 this year. Then I'd like five pairs of chinos. Maybe I wanted one of those giant metal Tesla trucks that perfectly match my tiny micropenis.'.

The above makes it clear that he only speaks to amuse others and joking in Saturday night Live.

Adam Driver continued with 'oh, and I wish people would stop coming up to me on the street and telling me I killed Han Solo. I didn't kill him. 'Wokeness' killed Han Solo'.

Driver then jokingly added 'do you know those TikToks? Where is it like those couples who often play pranks on each other? Can you kill those people?'.

It is not at all strange that Adam Driver remembers the moment when, as Kylo Ren, he killed Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

At the beginning of December he commented that someone usually reminds him every day. It doesn't happen all the time but at least once a month.

According to Driver, it wasn't very hard to do the scene, but it was very emotional, and he highlighted the support he had from Harrison Ford, who was always generous and contemplative about what would happen in the film.

