













Spy x Family episode 35 of season 2: when to watch the new episode and at what time









Spy x Family has its second season on air, the spy family returned with more action than ever and while you wait for its new chapter, we remind you that we have the release of its movie on the horizon Code White and the manga adaptation of it.

In the previous chapters of the anime Spy x Family We saw the Forger family on their way to their dream vacation cruise. While Anya spends time in the water and investigating her surroundings, her supposed parents continue on their respective missions.

However, The last chapters of the anime reveal the eventual affection that is generated between themso Spy x Family It is increasingly filled with more action and brotherhood.

The chapters of Spy x Family They arrive every Saturday. So on December 9, the long-awaited chapter will be available on the platform. Below are the schedules.

9:30 am in Mexico.

9:30 am in Guatemala.

10:30 am in Peru.

10:30 am in Ecuador.

10:30 am in Colombia.

11:30 am in Venezuela.

11:30 am in Bolivia.

12:30 pm in Chile.

12:30 pm in Argentina.

Source: WIT Studio

The cruise gets more and more intense, What will happen on the Forgers’ vacation? As Loid and Yor grow closer, Anya and her faithful companion discover secrets.

We recommend you: Spy x Family presents dream collaboration with Street Fighter that you should not miss

Where can I watch Spy x Family?

The first season – which was broadcast in deux cours format – and the second installment that is currently broadcast, They are available on the Crunchyroll platform.

The series has subtitles and different dubbing. It should be noted that the manga is still in serializationits last chapter is number 90 and you can read it legally and for free through the MangaPlus platform.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)