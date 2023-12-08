Stellantis has struck a deal with the California-based electric vehicle battery trading company Ample to power a fleet of Fiat 500e vehicles intended for car sharing in Spain, what’s more the company claims that the deal could eventually expand to include personally owned electric vehicles also in the rest of Europe and the United States.

Becoming one of the first Western automakers to embrace battery swapping technologyStellantis is betting that electric vehicle charging infrastructures in Europe and the United States will remain a barrier to adoption for the foreseeable futuremaking other solutions necessary.

In theory, battery swapping could help electric vehicle owners get up and running without having to wait long stretches at a charging station.

Stellantis will work with Ample to launch a battery replacement system for a fleet of Fiat 500e vehicles as part of a car sharing service through its subsidiary Free2move. Service will appear for the first time in Madrid in 2024where the Fiat 500e is already available (the small electric vehicle won’t arrive in North America until next year.) and Ample already has four stations operating in the city and plans to build nine more stations in the months ahead.

Are replaceable batteries, adopted by Stellantis and Ample, a functional choice?

Swapping electric vehicle batteries is popular in Chinabut it has yet to gain much traction in other countries, and while there have been several attempts to build an exchange infrastructure in the United States – most notably, Tesla half a decade ago – the results have been unsuccessful.

Stellantis will have to install modular batteries in the Fiat 500e to be compatible with Ample’s swap system, but how does it work? The process works by driving the vehicle to a station, where it is raised slightly, Ample’s robotic arms remove the dead battery from underneath the vehicle, replace it with a fully charged one, then lower the vehicle.

The company claims that the entire process can take as little as five minutes.

“Our system knows how many batteries are in the Fiat 500e, it knows how to extract each of those modules and put them back in the same arrangement”

he said Khaled Hassounah, CEO of Amplein a briefing with journalists.

Starting with a small fleet of shared vehicles in one city will help Stellantis see how Ample’s system works and whether it can be adapted to new markets and include privately owned vehicles. If the company decides to expand its partnership with Ample, the Fiat 500e will likely be the first vehicle to support the technologyhe has declared Ricardo Stamatti, senior vice president of charging and energy at Stellantis.

Customers who purchase cars compatible with Ample’s trading system would then be limited to subscribing to a battery, opening up a possible new revenue line for Stellantis, with Stamatti adding:

“We believe this is indeed an infrastructure initiative that can and will be scaled up.”

In North America, unlike China, electric vehicles still represent a small percentage of overall vehicle sales. Plug-in cars represent more than that a quarter of all vehicles sold in ChinaWhile in the United States I am still below 10%for this reason, the economics of swapping EV batteries hasn’t really worked in the United States.

Another challenge is the lack of battery standardization. Each automaker uses a different type of pack and different chemistries, and Ample’s stations can only swap their own modular batteries, but the company says these batteries are compatible with any electric vehicle. Modular batteries are configured on an adapter plate that replaces the original EV battery.

Hassounah said it would not be necessary to “redesign the vehicle itself,” and the company was recently granted $15 million by the state of California to build a swappable battery manufacturing plant.

Stellantis believes the future is bright for battery replacement, but Stamatti says “the devil is in the details”, later adding:

“2030 is about the electrification of the world and mobility for all. This accelerates all of this. It’s a catalyst.”

