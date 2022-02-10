Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge does not yet have a release date, but that does not stop us from continuing to learn new details about the adventure. This time Master Splinter is featured as a playable fighter. The new Ninja Turtles video game also confirms its launch on PS4 and Xbox One. TNMT: Shredder’s Revenge will also arrive at the end of the year on PC and Nintendo Switch.