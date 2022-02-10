For Aston Martin Racing and Lance Stroll, the 2022 Formula 1 season officially began today with the presentation of the AMR22, which took place at the British manufacturer’s headquarters in Gaydon. Yet it seems that the dross of the 2021 season finale is still very present.

On the sidelines of the presentation of the new ground-effect single-seater, the Canadian driver expressed very harsh words towards Formula 1. Stroll spoke of the lack of coherence and justified his statements, returning specifically to the events in Abu Dhabi and the choice to split only some cars before restarting the race on the last lap.

“I think consistency in our sport is not our strength. I think Abu Dhabi was not fair. It can’t be, the rules are the rules. When there is a yellow flag, a safety car, excuse me, the rules are the rules. lapped cars pass the safety car, and then we run. There is nothing to say that half of the cars can overtake, and half of the cars have to stay behind, and then we keep running. “

“These things can’t be changed during a race, just to show off. So I agree with Seb’s comments, absolutely, if he said that. I totally agree. I’m not going to go into further detail with others. things, but surely that was an example of poor consistency “.

“The rules are the rules. You can’t change, change the rules for entertainment. It has to be sport first of all, and if there is something that Formula 1 or the FIA ​​maybe did wrong or could have done differently , then it’s something to review in hindsight. But I don’t think what happened in Abu Dhabi is right. “

Aston Martin AMR22: a bright future for the team

Moving on to talk about the presentation of the AMR22, Lawrence Stroll, Lance’s father and boss of the British team, said once more that he has a five-year plan in mind that could lead Aston Martin to compete for victory in Formula 1. Lance is on the same wavelength as the parent.

“I think every year there will be steps. This year I hope we will take a step. I don’t think it will happen overnight. Many of the people who are joining now are still very new to the company, and an impact. it’s not done overnight “.

“I could not give you an answer on the timing of how well we will progress in each season, because it is the sport and there is always an unknown factor in the sport, and that is why we are going to compete, because we never know how we will go and how everyone will do it. the others”.

“That’s what makes it exciting. It’s not written in a book how many positions we will earn each season, and it’s not calculated mathematically. But all I can say is that it’s very exciting to see the changes that have been made, the people that are coming. in the team. The future looks very bright and very exciting. “

Aston Martin AMR22: Stroll hopes for more competitive races

The change in the technical regulation was also designed to give the single-seaters the possibility to follow the cars in front without having disturbed aerodynamics, nor having to deal with overheating of the front tires. This should lead to more spectacular races, with greater ease of overtaking than in previous years.

“We will also have to learn as a team, the things that happen in the background are not faced by me, but the engineers, and it will certainly be a learning curve for them, a learning curve for the drivers, the general driving style will certainly be different with these. very different characteristics of the car, “continued Stroll.

“But yeah, I can’t wait. I really hope the racing is much better. It’s like me, I’m crossing my fingers for the racing to be better, and I hope we can go wheel by wheel, and we can go on a track like Budapest and having the opportunity to overtake and race “.

“I’m not sure about the type … it’s boring to see those kind of races where it’s just a bit like a weekend where everything is decided on Saturday. Of course this year in Budapest, for example, the weather changes and everything else. , so it was very exciting. But in general, using it as an example, it’s a difficult race to overtake, it could be quite boring. It would be nice to see more of these tracks become exciting and fun to race on Sunday, “concluded the Canadian.