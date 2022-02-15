Insomniac Games is already working on Spider-Man 2 after the enormous success received by its first installment and its spin-off.

Spider-Man is one of the most profitable IPs in the world, and we have proof of this in the more than 1,800 million dollars it has raised Spider-Man: No Way Home but also in their video games. In this sense, and thanks to its January sales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has become the third most successful production in the history of PlayStation Studios in the United States according to NPD Group.

The achievement is enormous considering that we are facing a spin-off of which not even a year and a half has passed since its launch. The question now is how far the sales of the adventure starring the arachnid hero created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli can reach. Above its success, only God of War (2018) and Marvel’s Spider-Man remain. It is unknown what is Sony’s fourth best-selling game.

The performance of Spider-Man: Miles Morales in stores lately is usually indicative of the arrival of new shipments of PS5, at least in the United Kingdom, so everything seems to indicate that there is still a lot of life left in stores for the title of Insomniac . You can learn more about the title by reading the analysis of Spider-Man Miles Morales published on the pages of 3DJuegos, which can also be purchased on PS4.

Meanwhile, PlayStation wants to take advantage of the good revenue from superhero adventures with these characters and already has both Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine underway, both signed once again by Insomniac. Outside of Sony, the launch of Marvel’s Midnight Suns is expected for this 2022, which joins the great Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy released at the end of 2021.

