Yesterday, another day of the Closing Tournament 2022 ended. In the blink of an eye, 5 dates of the contest have already gone and the general table begins to take shape.
In this soccer week there were players who left everything on the field, doing a good job and being recognized by the starting eleven of 90min. Here we present them to you. Great team!
The goalkeeper of the Red Devils of Toluca, Luis Manuel Garciabecame the hero of the match where the choriceros beat Atlético San Luis by the slightest difference, by saving the penalty that would have been the equalizer.
The player Jesus Duenas it became a defensive wall in the whole of the Tigers. He fought, won heads-up and went to the front to cause danger with his poisonous services to the area.
One of the players who is still essential in the group of the Camoteros del Puebla is Israel Kings. The central defender was a key piece for La Franja’s draw against the current champion.
If he continues at that level of play, it will not seem strange to us that he changes the air in the next leg market.
The defender Arthur Ortiz he got one of the two scores with which the Pumas defeated the Panzas Verdes del León in the University Olympics.
The 29-year-old defender continues to be one of the standouts in the lower half of the field due to his good performance in each of the games.
the side defender savior kings He continues to be one of the key men in coach Santiago Solari’s team.
In the last game against La Comarca Lagunera, he scored the equalizer at minute 45′. He currently has two goals in the semester.
midfielder Roberto Meraz gave an outstanding performance in Mazatlan’s 2-0 victory over Xolos de Tijuana.
The Mexican midfielder did things well and continues to be one of the undisputed starters of the Cañonero team.
What to say about the player Heriberto Jurado? Without a doubt, one of the best footballers who left matchday 5 of Clausura 2022.
The youngster with number 207 entered Necaxa’s match against Cruz Azul as a shock and immediately made himself felt, cooperating with the assist for the tying goal.
Chilean midfielder Diego Valdes applied the ‘law of the ex’, by scoring the first goal for the Eagles of America in his win against Santos Laguna.
The Andean apologized to all the fans of the Warriors for the goal scored; in addition to an outstanding performance in the first triumph of the azulcremas in the tournament and in the year.
Once again the Uruguayan footballer leonardo fernandez reappears in our ideal eleven. With his good performances, the Uruguayan has made Rubens Sambueza’s departure forget, and in the last game he cooperated with the assist for Sanvezzo’s goal.
the attacker Milton Gimenez He was responsible for the comeback of the Rayos del Necaxa on the field of the Azteca Stadium against Cruz Azul.
The Argentine had a great night, providing the assist for Aguirre’s goal, and scoring the equalizer.
The front Andre-Pierre Gignac He was one of the most important men in Tigres’ 3-1 win over Chivas. In addition to highlighting his leadership, he sealed his performance with a tremendous scissors kick.
