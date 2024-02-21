Thursday, February 22, 2024
Space | A ship of a US company is trying to land on the moon

February 21, 2024
So far, space agencies of only five countries have managed to land on the Moon.

US company could make history on Thursday night if its spacecraft successfully lands on the moon. Intuitive Machines' spacecraft, named Odysseus, is scheduled to land near the Moon's south pole at 1:30 p.m. Thursday through Friday night.

If the landing is successful, it would be the first time a US spacecraft has returned to the surface of the Moon since the 17th Apollo mission in 1972.

The ship behind it is a new project by the US space agency (Nasa), with which it delegates cargo operations to space to the private sector. Nasa paid Intuitive Machines approximately 109 million euros for the company to transport its equipment.

So far, the space agencies of only five countries, i.e. the Soviet Union, the United States, China, India and Japan, have succeeded in landing on the Moon. In January, Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander failed in its mission and contact with the ship was lost over the Pacific Ocean.

