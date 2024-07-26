Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/26/2024 – 20:13

The Court ruled this Friday, the 26th, that lawyer Fabiani Marques Zouki must maintain a minimum distance of 300 meters from a Burger King restaurant in Moema, in the south of São Paulo, among other precautionary measures to remain on provisional release.

The night before, the woman was arrested at the location for racially abusing a store attendant. The accused must also maintain a minimum distance of 300 meters from the victim, as determined in a custody hearing. The reporter was unable to locate her defense until the publication of the article.

In a statement, Burger King said it does not condone racist offenses, discrimination or physical aggression in any way, and that it is collaborating with the police investigation. “We also inform that we are providing all psychological and legal assistance to the employees involved in the incident.”

Part of the confusion was recorded by security cameras. The images show the lawyer slapping the attendant in the face as he leaves the store.

Another video that circulated on social media shows the next moment, when Fabiani looks for the victim at the store door and speaks to other employees. “He said I called a ‘black guy’ a ‘monkey’… he was over the top. So what if I had called him? That’s no justification for breaking my car,” she says.

According to the police report, the lawyer was unhappy with the service provided by the restaurant and made racist insults against an employee. When the employee was insulted, he allegedly kicked the rearview mirror of the woman’s vehicle.

Police officers were called to respond to the incident and found that the woman was drunk. According to the Public Security Department, the lawyer refused to take a breathalyzer test and was taken to the IML to undergo a drunkenness test.

The case was registered as drunk driving and racial or color prejudice at the 27th DP Dr. Ignácio Francisco.