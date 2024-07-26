Reader’s Opinion | Cohabitation after separation burdens the child

Reader’s opinion|After the divorce, the parents could take turns moving into the children’s home.

In a family with children separation of parents is always a challenging situation for all parties, but especially for children. The best interests of the children should be the primary concern when parents decide to separate.

One of the biggest challenges children face after divorce is constantly moving between their father’s and mother’s homes. After a divorce, cohabitation can cause great stress and harm to the children.

Cohabitation means that the children spend a certain amount of time with one parent and then move to the other parent. This constant moving can be very stressful for children who have to adjust to two different homes, two different routines and possibly two different schools or living environments. It can be difficult for children to feel safe and stable when their lives are constantly changing.

Studies have shown that constant moving can have a negative effect on children’s well-being. It can cause anxiety, trouble sleeping and difficulty concentrating at school. In addition, it can weaken children’s social relationships when they are unable to maintain lasting friendships.

In my opinion, the best interests of the children require a new approach to living arrangements after the separation of the parents. Instead of the children constantly moving between the parents’ homes, the parents themselves could alternately move into the children’s home. That way the children would always stay in the same home.

This arrangement would reduce the burden on children significantly. This way, the children would have one home, one routine and one school or daycare center. There would be more continuity and a sense of security in life despite the parents’ separation. The arrangement requires cooperation and flexibility from the parents, but it can provide a more stable environment for children to grow and flourish.

Javier Salazar

class teacher, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.