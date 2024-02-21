Discounts and payment flexibilities are two factors that you cannot miss at Bodega Aurrera if you are thinking of renewing your technological equipment, and comparing between brands and companies to obtain the best performance at the best price.

Mama Lucha's company, recognized for its motto of “The Low Price Campaign”, stands out as an excellent option to find irresistible offers on technology. The store has launched a special auction that includes products from leading brands, such as LG, Samsung, Apple, and HP.

Among the best discounts and flexible payment options, we highlight some offers you won't want to miss LG screen, Smartwatch, Samsung cell phone, HP Laptop and more, we present their features, how much you will have to pay MSI, so you don't miss the opportunity to renew your technological devices with quality and discount.

LG 55 Inch OLED 4K TV Oled55b3psa

⦿ Price: $17,990

⦿ Up to 20 months without interest of $899.50

⦿ 120Hz refresh rate

⦿ webOS 23 operating system

⦿ α7 AI 4K Gen6 processor for an exceptional visual experience

⦿ Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience

⦿ VRR for immersive entertainment

⦿ Game Optimizer for smoother action in your favorite games

⦿ This LG OLED TV offers excellence in image quality and advanced features for technology lovers.

Apple SE2 GPS Smartwatch

⦿ Price: $4,899

⦿ Up to 6 months without interest of $816.50

⦿ Receive calls and messages directly from your wrist

⦿ Integrated compass and real-time elevation information

⦿ Sustainable design with 100% recycled aluminum boxes in three finishes

⦿ Heart rate notifications to take care of your health

⦿ Apple Watch SE2 is a combination of powerful features, sustainable design and seamless connectivity with up to 6 months interest-free.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

⦿ Price: $20,999

⦿ Up to 13 months without interest of $1,615.31

⦿ 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

⦿ Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

⦿ High-resolution quad camera, including a 10MP periscopic telephoto

⦿ S Pen for a versatile experience.

HP Pavilion Aero 13-be2002la AMD Ryzen 5 Laptop

⦿ Price: $15,946

⦿ Up to 12 months without interest of $1,328.83

⦿ Ultralight and environmentally friendly

⦿ Screen with a new dimension for a better entertainment experience

⦿ Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor

⦿ 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for efficient performance

⦿ The HP Pavilion Aero laptop is ideal for those looking for performance and portability.

AirPods Pro Apple 2ND Generation

⦿ Price: $3,999

⦿ Up to 12 months without interest of $333.25

⦿ Improved Active Noise Cancellation

⦿ Adaptive Ambient Mode for a personalized experience

⦿ Touch control to adjust volume easily

⦿ Up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge

⦿ AirPods Pro offer a superior audio experience with innovative features.