If there is something for which the manga of Ranma 1/2 from Rumiko Takahashiand therefore, the anime of Studio DeenIt is because of the large number of characters it has. Especially girls, and among them is shampoo.

This young woman comes from a remote village in China populated by warrior women. At the beginning she had a complaint against Ranma Saotome as a woman and swore revenge for her honor. All because he once defeated her and seeks revenge on her.

The problem came when she fell in love with him, but as a man, since he still beat her in combat. It is a very conflictive situation. If a woman defeats an inhabitant of her village, she must take revenge on her by giving her the ‘kiss of death’, which is applied to her cheek.

But if a man does it, then it is a kiss of love and she has to marry him. So shampoo he left his revenge behind but now he wants to get married as soon as possible.

For that he resorts to many tricks. Don’t waste the opportunity to seduce Ranmanreaching the point of appearing naked in front of him. shampoo she behaves in a very mischievous and flirtatious way when she is in his presence.

But when he doesn’t, he sells and distributes Chinese food. By not competing for the young saotome She is a very cheerful and friendly girl. She always has a cute smile on her face and she gets along with everyone.

Shampoo appeared in different outfits in Ranma 1/2.

throughout the series shampoo he wore various outfits inspired by Chinese culture. But sometimes she also dressed in a more western way. That is the case of cosplay that we bring you, a contribution from the Mexican cosplayer and model Pҽɳɳყ (@pennyxhee).

She wears a waitress outfit with the typical apron and headdress. But also a red Chinese-style dress with embellishments that appeared more than once in the work of Takahashi.

The wig she wears is very similar to the hair of shampoo in Ranma 1/2 and has the same hairstyle. You can not miss the box where she carried the food that she delivered and that became something characteristic in the series.

The setting is consistent with what is seen in the manga and anime. It is a good job of interpreting this character, which is one of the most beloved. Years go by but he still has many fans.

Sources [1][2].