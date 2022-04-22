The Chivas project with Raúl Gudiño did not turn out as the club expected, the Mexican arrived in Guadalajara from Porto, with the label of being the only Mexican goalkeeper to play the Champions League, in addition, he shone as “Iker Casillas’s student” , therefore, in Verde Valle I hoped that with the runner-up in the U17 world there would be a time of glory in goal, something that definitely has not happened.
Raúl’s inconsistency as well as the decline that they experience internally in Guadalajara made this a failed relationship from start to finish and although the Mexican had heroic nights, they were very few and now, without further ado for both together, Gudiño He will go definitively from Chivas either this summer for a transfer of zero income for the club or in December completely free.
The press in Mexico confirms that the last meetings between Raúl and Chivas were not productive, a waste of time, since the player had already made the decision to change the scene, which is why Ricardo Peláez gave the order to send him to the bench. something that the goalkeeper did not like at all and that only served to reaffirm his desire to leave Guadalajara.
#reaching #agreement #Raúl #Gudiño #leaves #Chivas
