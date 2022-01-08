Home page world

divide

An older man gets his booster vaccination in the Corona vaccination center at Asklepios Klinikum Harburg. © Christian Charisius / dpa

With a value of 335.9, the seven-day incidence in Germany has risen sharply again – yesterday the value was 303.4. There are 55,889 new infections and 268 deaths.

Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has reported a sharp increase in the number of new infections transmitted within 24 hours compared to the previous week.

The value was given on Saturday morning with 55,889, in the week before there were 26,392 recorded new infections. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence as 335.9. For comparison: the previous day the value was 303.4. A week ago the nationwide incidence was 220.3 (previous month: 427.0).

7,473,884 detected infections

According to the new information, 268 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 184 deaths. The RKI has counted 7,473,884 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized.

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Friday as 3.15 (Thursday: 3.26). The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered on Saturday at 6,692,700. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 113,900. dpa