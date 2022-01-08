Citigroup to lay off unvaccinated US employees

The American bank Citigroup is going to send employees in the United States who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19 by Friday on unpaid leave. They are fired at the end of the month unless they have an exception for medical or religious reasons. This is apparent from an internal memo that was viewed on Friday by the Reuters news agency.

This makes the bank, which announced in October that it would introduce a strict vaccination policy, the first on Wall Street to strictly comply with a vaccination obligation. The financial sector is grappling with how employees can safely return to the office so normal business can resume – despite a wave of the contagious Omikron variant of the coronavirus.

Other major Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase, have instructed unvaccinated employees to work from home, but none have gone as far as firing staff. Some other major US companies, including Google and United Airlines, have enacted “no-jab, no-job” policies, with varying rigors.

More than 90 percent of Citigroup employees have so far met vaccination requirements, and that figure is rising rapidly, according to a Reuters source. The bank has previously stated that it wants to comply with the policy of President Joe Biden’s administration to require employees working on government contracts to be vaccinated. However, compulsory vaccination is controversial in the US; The U.S. Supreme Court held a hearing Friday on a vaccination requirement for companies of 100 employees or more. Republican representatives from states and business groups have filed a lawsuit against that measure.