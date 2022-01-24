A victory of Sebastian Montoya in the F4 races in Europe it was imminent. However, he was unable to consolidate it last year after 41 starts in the Italian series and 12 in the German series, despite having a total of 4 pole positions, 12 podiums and 8 fastest laps.

This campaign, always in the greatest visibility of the peloton over two years and 787 laps, was his overwhelming passport when he moved to Formula 3 at the Abu Dhabi circuit this weekend.

He started with a “pole” despite being a rookie in a long list of 27 runners and turned it on Saturday into a flag-to-flag victory with ample light over his rivals who, worth the words, did not “see one”.

It’s a good start

Driving a car from the Indian team Mumbai Falcons, but operated by Prema Racing with which he made F4 and will continue this year in the European F3 regional, he showed an impressive adaptation and solvency, reinforced by a second place for the start of the third of three weekend races, but his time was disallowed for exceeding track limits.

Thus, yesterday, Sunday, he achieved a fourth in the inverted grid test that placed him in box 10 to start for having won the day before. He made good passes, but the difference was very long with the head of the race that was in the Italian Gabriel Bortoleto.

In the final race he started tenth again due to the canceled time penalty and finished in the same position. The Italian Gabriele Mini won, after a rough start that called for the race to be stopped.

The demand of F3 in handling and setting up the car is enormous, which is why the category has historically been considered as the great filter towards F2 or F1 and therefore there will be many variables in the game during the year that It will be for Montoya an apprenticeship at a much higher level.

Sebastián returns to run another session of three tests at the Dubai track next weekend.

